By Deleted A•
Feb 8, 2021
The course helped me out with my understanding of OOP in C++, however I would say the course is not recommended for beginner programmers.
By Sheila M S P•
Nov 18, 2020
Nice work
By Sheen S•
Nov 18, 2020
Good
By sara•
Dec 5, 2020
Need more explanation for converting number to string ,referencing and const setter function but overall it was good and useful course
By Yesheng H•
Mar 20, 2022
very awful and boring. just c++ ABCs. the description does not put it clear
By Rudolph d P•
Jan 30, 2022
The cloud computing service stopped working