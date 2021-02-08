Chevron Left
C++ Classes and Objects by Coursera Project Network

4.1
stars
23 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

In this project you will create an application that defines a Car class and create one to many Car objects using C++. Object Oriented programming is advantageous because it allows the programmer to think in terms of the way people think of the real world, in terms of Objects like employees, airplanes, and homes for example. In procedural programming, the programmer tends to think more in terms of procedures or functions. In Object-Oriented Programming in a language such as C++, Classes and Objects are often used interchangeably but there is a distinction between the two. A class is a blueprint for objects. An automobile may come in many different makes, colors, and models, but each car object has those same attributes. A Car class then contains the common attributes all cars have; color, make and model. When an Object of a Car is made from the Car class, it is then assigned a specific color, such as a red Nissan Sentra or a blue Toyota Camry. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Deleted A

Feb 8, 2021

The course helped me out with my understanding of OOP in C++, however I would say the course is not recommended for beginner programmers.

By Sheila M S P

Nov 18, 2020

Nice work

By Sheen S

Nov 18, 2020

Good

By sara

Dec 5, 2020

Need more explanation for converting number to string ,referencing and const setter function but overall it was good and useful course

By Yesheng H

Mar 20, 2022

very awful and boring. just c++ ABCs. the description does not put it clear

By Rudolph d P

Jan 30, 2022

T​he cloud computing service stopped working

