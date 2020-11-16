Learner Reviews & Feedback for C++ Decision Programming by Coursera Project Network
4.6
stars
11 ratings
•
1 reviews
About the Course
In this project you will create an application that yields a zodiac sign based on an input of birth month and day.
The process of making decisions is fundamental in programming, just as it is in real life. A pre-existing condition is evaluated, and a decision is made based on the evaluation. For example, if it is cold outside, a person chooses to wear a coat. If a temperature sensor exceeds a certain threshold, the furnace turns off. In C++, as in other programming languages, a decision construct is used to control the sequence of instructions that are executed under certain conditions. It allows the programmer the power to take certain action based on various input conditions. For example, a grading program will need to assign a certain grade based on a test score.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....