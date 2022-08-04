Crea contenido para redes sociales con Adobe Photoshop

Dominarás las herramientas básicas de Adobe Photoshop

Podrás diseñar todo tipo de contenido para redes sociales

Podrás armar videos animados

Al final de este proyecto, creará contenido para redes sociales utilizando Adobe Photoshop. A lo largo de las tareas, podrá editar fotografías, utilizar tipografías, colocar elementos de diseño y contenido y finalmente, su utilización dentro de la empresa. Este proyecto guiado es para aquellas personas interesadas en mejorar su imagen o su emprendimiento en redes sociales a partir de un programa accesible como Adobe Photoshop. Además, vamos a comprender herramientas de diseño, utilización de fotografías, elementos y textos. Este proyecto le proporcionará la capacidad de crear posteos y storys utilizando Adobe Photoshop, que combina la flexibilidad del diseño con la capacidad de edición fotográfica. Saber diseñar contenido para redes sociales utilizando Adobe Photoshop te abre una gran posibilidad de crecer profesionalmente, puede ser un acercamiento al mundo laboral del diseño ¡especialmente en campos prometedores como publicidad, marketing o community manager! Adobe Photoshop es un editor de fotografías utilizado principalmente para el retoque de fotografías y gráficos. Es accesible y utilizado del mismo modo por diseñadores como por personas que no forman parte del mundo del diseño. Sus herramientas se pueden utilizar tanto para el diseño web como para los medios de impresión y gráficos.

  • Marketing

  • Social Media

  • Graphic Design

  • Digital Media

  • Adobe Photoshop

  1. Explorando Adobe Photoshop

  2. Recortando imágenes

  3. Editando textos

  4. OPCIONAL - Diseñando un posteo

  5. Colocando elementos

  6. Animando imágenes

  7. OPCIONAL - Diseñando una story

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

