Crea un mockup en Canva
Desarrolla una nueva plantilla para un mockup en Canva
Aplica herramientas de diseño gráfico a tu mockup con Canva
Desarrolla una nueva plantilla para un mockup en Canva
Aplica herramientas de diseño gráfico a tu mockup con Canva
Al final de este proyecto podrás crear crear un mockup usando la versión gratis de Canva. Un mockup es un prototipo que te permite mostrarle a tu equipo o a tu cliente el producto final. En el mundo del diseño y de la publicidad los mockups son muy útiles y una gran ayuda para visualizar un producto. Canva es una plataforma completamente basada en la web que permite a sus usuarios crear gráficos simples o complejos. No necesitarás instalar ningún software para poder usar la plataforma Canva. La plataforma Canva ofrece todas las herramientas necesarias para crear un producto tanto organizado como visualmente atractivo y fácilmente de compartir y trabajar en equipo. Tus nuevos conocimientos te ayudarán a anunciar tu marca y tus productos en las redes sociales .
Social Media Marketing
Marketing Strategy
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Crea una cuenta de Canva y navegue el espacio de trabajo en Canva.
Desarrolla una nueva plantilla para un mockup en Canva.
Aplica herramientas de diseño gráfico a tu mockup con Canva.
Descubre la herramienta Smart Mockup en Canva.
Comparte tu mockup en las redes sociales con Canva.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.