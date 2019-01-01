Crea tu primera aplicación web con Python y Flask
Crear aplicaciones web con Flask
Usar WTForms y SQLAlchemy en aplicaciones Flask
Usar plantillas en aplicaciones Flask
En este proyecto de una hora, vas a crear una aplicación web con la ayuda del Framework Flask. Se trata de un administrador de tareas o un to-do list. Al final podrás ver, agregar, editar y eliminar tareas. Mientras realizas esto, aprenderás conceptos como creación de aplicaciones Flask, uso de plantillas Flask, uso de SQLAlchemy y SQLite con FLask, así como el uso de WTForms. Nota: Este curso está diseñado para estudiantes hispanohablantes que deseen ingresar al mundo de las aplicaciones web con Python. Deben tener conocimientos previos en programación orientada a objetos, preferiblemente con el lenguaje Python y entender la sintaxis básica de HTML.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Importar un archivo HTML con la renderización de plantillas de Flask
Enviar datos por medio de la renderización de plantillas
Enviar parámetros a los archivos HTML por medio de la función render_template y utilizarlos con el motor jinja
Conocer las librerías de formularios de Flask
Familiarizarse con la relación entre las bases de datos y los objetos por medio del ORM SQLAlchemy de Flask
Crear un objeto de clase Task() y almacenarlo en la base de datos en el intérprete de Python
Definir la ruta Edit para actualizar las tareas en la base de datos
Definir la ruta Delete para eliminar tareas de la base de datos
