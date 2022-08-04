Crea una identidad visual con Adobe Illustrator

In this Guided Project, you will:

Conocerás las herramientas básicas de Adobe Illustrator

Podrás crear una identidad visual con Adobe Illustrator

1.5 horas
Beginner
No download needed
Split-screen video
Spanish
Desktop only

Este proyecto le proporcionará la capacidad de crear elementos y diseños utilizando Adobe Illustrator, que combina la flexibilidad del diseño con la capacidad de edición tipográfica. Saber diseñar una identidad visual utilizando Adobe Illustrator te abre una gran posibilidad de crecer profesionalmente, puede ser un acercamiento al mundo laboral del diseño ¡especialmente en campos prometedores como publicidad, marketing o community manager! Adobe Illustrator es un editor de gráficos vectoriales sirve para editar, entre otras cosas. Es accesible y utilizado del mismo modo por diseñadores como por personas que no forman parte del mundo del diseño. Sus herramientas se pueden utilizar tanto para el diseño web como para los medios de impresión y gráficos.

Skills you will develop

  • Design

  • Adobe Illustrator

  • Diseño

  • Graphic Design

  • identidad

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Explorando Adobe Illustrator

  2. Escribiendo textos

  3. Conociendo la pluma

  4. Diseñando un poco

  5. Pintando elementos

  6. Combinando elementos

  7. Diseñando una remera

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

