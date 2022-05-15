Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creando un chatbot con Amazon Lex by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

En este proyecto, vamos a explorar y utilizar Amazon Lex para crear un chatbot de texto de forma simple....
By Richard M

May 15, 2022

Se quedo un poco corto con las funcionalidades un poco mas elaboradas

