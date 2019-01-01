Crear contenidos para redes sociales con Prezi
Descubrirás las características de Prezi
Podrás crear contenido para tus redes sociales de forma rápida y sencilla con Prezi
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Este proyecto te permitirá descubrir Prezi, una plataforma en línea para diseñar presentaciones y contenido de marketing de todo tipo. Descubrirás las características de Prezi y podrás crear contenido para tus redes sociales de forma rápida y sencilla. Este proyecto es para personas que deseen aprender a usar Prezi para crear contenido de marketing digital en redes sociales para impulsar las ventas y el conocimiento de la marca.
Conocimientos básicos de navegación web
Digital Marketing
Content Creation
Social Media Marketing
Content Marketing
Digital Media
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Crea una cuenta en Prezi
Diseña una publicación de Facebook con Prezi
Crea una publicación de Instagram con Prezi
Produce una publicación de Linkedin con Prezi
Diseña una publicación de Twitter con Prezi
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
