Crear contenidos para redes sociales con Prezi

Descubrirás las características de Prezi

Podrás crear contenido para tus redes sociales de forma rápida y sencilla con Prezi

Este proyecto te permitirá descubrir Prezi, una plataforma en línea para diseñar presentaciones y contenido de marketing de todo tipo. Descubrirás las características de Prezi y podrás crear contenido para tus redes sociales de forma rápida y sencilla. Este proyecto es para personas que deseen aprender a usar Prezi para crear contenido de marketing digital en redes sociales para impulsar las ventas y el conocimiento de la marca.

Conocimientos básicos de navegación web

  • Digital Marketing

  • Content Creation

  • Social Media Marketing

  • Content Marketing

  • Digital Media

  1. Crea una cuenta en Prezi

  2. Diseña una publicación de Facebook con Prezi

  3. Crea una publicación de Instagram con Prezi

  4. Produce una publicación de Linkedin con Prezi

  5. Diseña una publicación de Twitter con Prezi

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

