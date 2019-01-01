Crear una presentación educativa con Microsoft Powerpoint
Aprender a usar Microsoft Powerpoint y sus funciones
Crear diapositivas para presentar un proyecto educativo
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Aprender a usar Microsoft Powerpoint y sus funciones
Crear diapositivas para presentar un proyecto educativo
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Al final de este proyecto, tendrá todas las habilidades básicas para crear una presentación sencilla y educativa con Microsoft Powerpoint. Gracias a este proyecto, podrá utilizar todas las herramientas de Microsoft Powerpoint para crear una presentación atractiva para todos sus proyectos educativos, ya sean estudiantes o profesores.
Este proyecto requiere conocimientos básicos de navegación de Microsoft.
Business Communication
Sales Presentation
Presentation
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Descubrir las características de Microsoft Powerpoint
Escoger una plantilla de presentación
Agregar contenido textual
Agregar imágenes y formas
Animar la presentación
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.