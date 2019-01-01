Create 3D Text for a Musical Poster using Adobe Illustrator
By the end of this project, a 3D text will be created and used in the design of a Musical Poster for a Jazz event. 3D text is way more interesting than a flat/2D text. You will be able to design a 3D shading for a text using several tools. This shading will be done manually. Different layers of the text will be created and their change in placement will create shapes. These shapes add depth and dimensions to the letters of the written text. By the help of gradient colors and different shades of the same color, the final look of the 3D letters will be created. This project is for intermediate designers, who already have the basics of Adobe illustrator, who can build simple designs using this program. Learning to create a 3D text in this project will add more skills to the designer's design skills to create interesting designs thus grabbing the audience attention. Which is every designer’s aim! Learning to use Adobe illustrator enables you to design various designs that are all related to vectors.
3D designing
Graphic Design
font design
Illustration
Poster Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Creating outline for the text and adding depth to it
Adding dimension to the shadow
Adding shapes inside each letter for a more 3D look
Adding gradient colors to each shape inside the letters
Creating Jazz musical poster using the 3D font created
