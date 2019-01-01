Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create 3D Text for a Musical Poster using Adobe Illustrator by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, a 3D text will be created and used in the design of a Musical Poster for a Jazz event. 3D text is way more interesting than a flat/2D text.
You will be able to design a 3D shading for a text using several tools. This shading will be done manually. Different layers of the text will be created and their change in placement will create shapes. These shapes add depth and dimensions to the letters of the written text. By the help of gradient colors and different shades of the same color, the final look of the 3D letters will be created.
This project is for intermediate designers, who already have the basics of Adobe illustrator, who can build simple designs using this program.
Learning to create a 3D text in this project will add more skills to the designer's design skills to create interesting designs thus grabbing the audience attention. Which is every designer’s aim!
Learning to use Adobe illustrator enables you to design various designs that are all related to vectors....