Create a Business Model Canvas with Mural
You will learn how to use Mural to easily build your Business Model Canvas
You will understand the various features of the platform
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
You will learn how to use Mural to easily build your Business Model Canvas
You will understand the various features of the platform
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
This project allows you to create a Business Model Canvas with the Mural platform, an online tool for creating professional graphic visuals and working remotely. You will understand the various features of the platform and you will have all the basic skills to create a Business Model Canvas for your project with ease.
Web navigation knowledge
Marketing knowledge
Marketing Strategy
Business Analysis
Business Strategy
Entrepreneurship
Business Model Canvas
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create an account on Mural
Explore Mural's Business Model Canvases
Realize the first 4 elements of the Business Model Canvas with Mural: Customer segment, value, customer relationship, key activities
Build the last 5 Parts of the Business Model Canvas with Mural: Partners, Resources, Channels, Revenues, Costs
Save and export your Business Model Canvas with Mural
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.