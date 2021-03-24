Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a chess online course with Thinkific by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
19 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create an independent online course with Thinkific using a chess course as an example, creating video, text and images based lessons, producing your own material, creating quizzes and surveys, designing your site and setting prices and payments. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Khizar H j

Mar 24, 2021

Great Course.

By Meiyazhagan.R

Aug 10, 2021

It is ok but that presentation and video is stable and want that stable

