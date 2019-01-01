Chevron Left
About the Course

In this project, learners create a project in Upwork as a freelancer. Upwork is a platform for freelancers to find and communicate with clients for different projects. Learners will know how to use Upwork to create and sell a project to showcase what the freelancer loves to do. The benefit of creating a project on Upwork is that the freelancer only needs to create the project once, and then clients can buy the project multiple times. Instead of the freelancer looking for work and clients on Upwork, creating a project will allow the client to find the freelancer and what project the client needs. For this project, we will use the example of creating a project as a graphic designer freelancer to sell the project of designing a business card....
