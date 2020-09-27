Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Record of Students using Arrays in Java by Coursera Project Network
4.7
stars
18 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
This project provides a step-by-step approach in instruction and will equip you with fundamental concepts of creating arrays and array lists in Java programming, from the ground up. Using jGRASP development environment, you will create a Java project that records and processes students’ data. The data includes name, mode of study, and marks. Using this data, you will output the student details, compute the total marks per student, determine the average mark, and the highest mark for the class. You will also be introduced to basic concepts in using array lists. By the end of this project, you will be able to write a Java program using one-dimensional arrays, two-dimensional arrays, one-dimensional array lists, and two-dimensional array lists.
If this is the first time you are learning about arrays and array lists you will benefit from writing a program from a blank sheet to a fully functioning program. If you already have programming experience, this is an opportunity to refresh your skills in array data structures. No matter your level, you will be able to apply the skills obtained from this course in real-life programming exercises. To provide you with support outside the course, you will find a pool of additional notes and exercises that you can try at home.
If you ever wanted to build on the fundamental skills in Java that you already possess and become better at using arrays, this project is the right place to start!...
