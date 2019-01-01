Create a Text Logo Professionally using Adobe illustrator
Learn how to design a logo for a brand profesionally
Learn how to present the designed logo to the client
Learn how to design a logo for a brand profesionally
Learn how to present the designed logo to the client
By the end of this project, you will be able to Create a Text Effect Logo Professionally using Adobe illustrator. We will be designing a Text effect logo for a hair shop called “THE WAVY HAIRSHOP ''. The word wavy will be distorted to reflect the wavy shape of the hair. Then color variations of this logo will be created. Next, we will design a Social media post to implement the use of the logo color variations. Last but not least, these posts will be added to a mobile mockup to showcase the client how the designs will look like when published to the market and social media platforms. This project is for intermediate designers, who already have the basics of Adobe illustrator, that are able to build simple designs using this program. In addition, for students that aim to learn new and advanced design techniques. Since logos can be designed in many styles, a Text Effect logo is one them. Taking this course will help you as a designer to gain advanced skills in designing a logo and to learn how distortion can be applied to a text in order to reflect the brand’s name and vision. In this Project, we’ll be using Adobe illustrator which is one of the Adobe Creative Cloud.
Presentation
Social Media
Branding
Graphic Design
Logo designing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Applying a distort effect to a text
Adding depth to the distorted text
Creating logo color variation and secondary logo
Optional: Practice Activity
Create 2 social media posts using the color variations of the logo
Implement the designed social media posts to a mock up.
Capstone Task
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.