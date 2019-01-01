Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Text Logo Professionally using Adobe illustrator by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to Create a Text Effect Logo Professionally using Adobe illustrator. We will be designing a Text effect logo for a hair shop called “THE WAVY HAIRSHOP ''. The word wavy will be distorted to reflect the wavy shape of the hair. Then color variations of this logo will be created. Next, we will design a Social media post to implement the use of the logo color variations. Last but not least, these posts will be added to a mobile mockup to showcase the client how the designs will look like when published to the market and social media platforms.
This project is for intermediate designers, who already have the basics of Adobe illustrator, that are able to build simple designs using this program.
In addition, for students that aim to learn new and advanced design techniques.
Since logos can be designed in many styles, a Text Effect logo is one them. Taking this course will help you as a designer to gain advanced skills in designing a logo and to learn how distortion can be applied to a text in order to reflect the brand’s name and vision.
In this Project, we’ll be using Adobe illustrator which is one of the Adobe Creative Cloud....