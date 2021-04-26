HS
Jul 20, 2021
I learned a lot of things in this beautiful course. The voice and video are so clear and awesome and now I build my own free website for my YouTube channel and got a domain. Thanks to Priya Jha!!
DL
Nov 19, 2021
I learned a lot from this course. It was a nice introduction and refresher into Wordpress and Hostinger. My only con is that one of the quiz had a grammatical error. Thank you!
By Julian P•
Apr 26, 2021
The instructor did not really do a good enough job setting the stage for what we were doing or explaining terminology. It felt too rushed (she spoke too quickly) and large portions of the exercise consisted of repeating exactly what she was doing. Sections of this were quite repetitive, time that could have been better spent on other things. I feel like we learned more how to edit/maintain a website rather than create one which is also useful. One of the quiz questions isn't even an English sentence so it's meaning is obscure.
By Maria C D•
Jun 26, 2021
it's ok for understanding the basics. It distracted me the constant "aaah.." that the girl makes between every 2 or 3 words. I felt it was to extend the time of the course. You'll install a theme, and I think it could be a little longer explaining wherer did she get some files, as an example.
By Παρασκευή Γ•
Dec 21, 2020
That was a very useful project
By Karina H•
May 17, 2021
Too fast, the English is not clear, strong accent and I wanted to continue the next day and I couldn't. My practice panel went backwards and it was hard to reach the same lesson or screen again...
By komeh w•
Apr 20, 2021
The training was great. The instructor was knowledgeable.
I did have some technical difficulties the cloud login page. I tried reaching out for help without sucess. Il will be a great help if coursera can have live chat assistant.It will also be helpful if the trainee can have access to the training videos for practice .
By MaElvira R•
Feb 25, 2022
Thank you so much. I learned so much from this guided project. As inexperience in this field, it was such an easy-to-understand tutorial - the project host, video tutorials, to mention a few.
I so much appreciate this free course. Ithelps a lot!
By Shannon H•
Apr 29, 2022
This was a great learning platform, it does require an update, as far as the domain utilized. However, the instructor was very clear and made configuring the required information understandable in her presentation. Allot of us learn better by doing especially with a technical subject, I think where the learner is able to begin on the flatform verses midway, at this point there is a definitive grasp on navigation and would advice just watching the intructor complete her presentation to completion.
By Zahid H•
Mar 26, 2022
I Successfully completed Five month Course of "Create a Website Using WordPress : Free Hosting & Sub-Domain" on Coursera and I learned How to Create a Website Using on WordPress and how to use Free Hosting & Sub-domain on a Website.
By Hanupriyan•
Jul 20, 2021
By Dabriel A A L•
Nov 20, 2021
By Kely C•
May 24, 2021
Excellent guided project. I got a lot of knowledge. This is very good for beginners who don't know anything. It was really helped me a lot. Thank you so much.!
By Istuti D•
Sep 11, 2021
I really enjoyed this course it helps me to gain knowledge and the instructor teaches well she covered all the topics related to the course.
By Muhammad W•
Apr 7, 2021
It was a great experience of learning this course. I am more than pleased and I want to do more courses from coursera in future.
By MUHAMMAD S•
Feb 21, 2021
The way she explained was fantastic and easy to understand for a lay man I totally appreciate the skills and teaching skills.
By Paiboon M•
May 8, 2022
The content including the teacher's broadcast is completely easy to understand and can actually do, thank you very much.
By Thomas L•
May 29, 2021
cours très efficace et très clair ! bravo. j'ai créé mon site web en quelques jours.
By Ahmed G Y A•
Mar 12, 2022
very nice content! it is helpful! many thank for the instructor and coursera team!
By Georgina P•
May 31, 2021
Well explained, easy to follow and the result is very nice. Totally recommended.
By Manish R•
May 8, 2021
It was a nice course. I really liked it and learned a lot. Thank you so much ma
By KPOSSA D T•
Apr 18, 2022
C'EST UN PROJET SUPER BIEN DEVELOPPE . J'AI BEAUCOUP APPRIS . C'EST GENIAL
By MUHAMMAD A•
Apr 17, 2022
Best Coch and the way of teaching is that any common person understand it
By Kushal h•
Oct 7, 2021
it was very new for me .mam taught it very nicely .good experience for me
By Ismail D•
Apr 5, 2021
i really like this course but my workspace does not work well
thank you
By Asmaa A h•
Jun 7, 2021
I really loved this course and the project was very well explained.
By Yashasvi d•
Aug 7, 2021
Very well explained. We can listen as well as execute the program.