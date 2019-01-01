Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create an Affinity Diagram in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to efficiently tackle large and complex problems by analyzing them through affinity diagrams.
To do this, you will gain hands-on experience structuring ideas, concepts, and data to increase insights by creating an affinity diagram in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....