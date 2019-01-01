Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create an Agile Transformation Roadmap in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to create an Agile Transformation Roadmap to transition an organization or a team from current development methods while promoting adoption by maintaining clarity of goals and processes.
To do this, you will gain hands-on experience developing an Agile Transformation Roadmap visualization in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....