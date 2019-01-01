Create an Instagram post on Adobe Photoshop
Create an Instagram post
Apply neon effect to text
Apply color correction to an image
By the end of this project, you will be able to create an Instagram post for a Diner using Adobe Photoshop. Throughout the project, you will be able to use Adobe Photoshop with its different tools. You will be able to create a neon effect on your typography and shapes. You will edit and color correct an image to use in the layout of the Instagram post. This guided project is for intermediate graphic designers and intermediate digital designers who are interested in learning how to create an Instagram post in Adobe Photoshop using the neon effect for the typography and edit an image to be at the centre of the layout. By creating this, you will contribute to advertising the restaurant/diner on one of the most known social media platforms, by reaching out to a large number of your targeted group of people. Adobe Photoshop is a software that is extensively used for raster image editing, graphic design and digital art. It makes use of layering to allow for depth and flexibility in the design and editing process, as well as provide powerful tools that, when combined, are capable of just about anything. It will be, undoubtedly, a great asset throughout your future career as a designer.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create the title for the Instagram post
Apply the neon effect on the text/title of the Instagram post
Optional > Neon text effect: Practice Activity
Add an image to the Instagram post
Apply effects to the image to integrate it within the layout
Create additional elements to complete the Instagram post
Optional > Instagram post with neon effect illustration: Cumulative Challenge
