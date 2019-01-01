Create an online brainstorming with Stormboard
Create and share an online brainstorming whiteboard with Stormboard
Create rich content sticky notes
Connect ideas creating workflows and dependencies
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 2 hours project-based course you will explore Stormboard and learn all of its main functionalities, creating a business model brainstorm for your team. You will create and share "storms", use sticky notes and connectors to organize flows and dependencies, add rich content and collaborate with shared documents and virtual whiteboards.
No particular background required
Brainstorming
strategy
Team Building
Collaboration
Leadership
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and create the account
Create a storm and use templates
Create and edit sticky notes
Create connectors for workflows and dependencies
Commenting, voting and assigning tasks
Use a whiteboard note
Add rich content and shared docs
Invite others and join a storm
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
