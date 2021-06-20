Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create an online brainstorming with Stormboard by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 2 hours project-based course you will explore Stormboard and learn all of its main functionalities, creating a business model brainstorm for your team. You will create and share "storms", use sticky notes and connectors to organize flows and dependencies, add rich content and collaborate with shared documents and virtual whiteboards....
By Mohamed K

Jun 20, 2021

GOOD

