Creating an AWS EC2 Autoscaling Group using Load Balancer by Coursera Project Network

Please note: You will need an AWS account to complete this course. All the resources used in the course come under free-tier provided by AWS for new users. But you might be charged if you have already used up your free-tier credits. In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create an AWS EC2 AutoScaling Group which can scale in and out based on the incoming traffic. We will go through the complete process of deploying your web application in the AutoScaling Group. We will be creating an Application Load Balancer which will distribute the incoming traffic among the EC2 Instance of our AutoScaling Groups. We will be creating an Amazon Machine Image which will be used to create a Launch Configuration which will act as the base for the EC2 Instances in our AutoScaling Group. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Shazmeen S

Nov 18, 2020

It is a great way to learn AWS, got introduced to a lot of different elements other than EC2. I learned not only AWS but few other tools like putty and Filezilla. It'd be great to have the command line prompts zoomed in while working simultaneously but that's it. Overall, had fun working on it!

By Nicolás B

Sep 25, 2020

An excellent course, explain all the necessary things to understand Autoscaling Group and LoadBalancer work.

By Ramazan T

Jan 6, 2021

It was a nice general review and practice.

By PARTHA B

Oct 6, 2020

IT Was Really good experience

By MD U

Nov 6, 2021

Excellent information

By Pris A

Feb 17, 2021

Perfect!

By gustavo s

Dec 8, 2020

An Introduction to EC2 instances and load balance configuration. In general, a good course to someone who are new in AWS.

By Shahvez

Feb 4, 2021

The author should talk more about the specific option why he is selecting to configure the Auto scaling.

