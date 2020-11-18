By Shazmeen S•
Nov 18, 2020
It is a great way to learn AWS, got introduced to a lot of different elements other than EC2. I learned not only AWS but few other tools like putty and Filezilla. It'd be great to have the command line prompts zoomed in while working simultaneously but that's it. Overall, had fun working on it!
By Nicolás B•
Sep 25, 2020
An excellent course, explain all the necessary things to understand Autoscaling Group and LoadBalancer work.
By Ramazan T•
Jan 6, 2021
It was a nice general review and practice.
By PARTHA B•
Oct 6, 2020
IT Was Really good experience
By MD U•
Nov 6, 2021
Excellent information
By Pris A•
Feb 17, 2021
Perfect!
By gustavo s•
Dec 8, 2020
An Introduction to EC2 instances and load balance configuration. In general, a good course to someone who are new in AWS.
By Shahvez•
Feb 4, 2021
The author should talk more about the specific option why he is selecting to configure the Auto scaling.