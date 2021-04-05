Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Balanced Scorecard to Align Priorities in Miro by Coursera Project Network
By the end of this project, you will be able to create a balanced scorecard to communicate team goals and measure the progress made toward those goals.
To do this, you will gain hands-on experience incorporating customer, financial, internal process, and employee perspectives within a balanced scorecard in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region.
By Allan G
•
Apr 4, 2021
I really expected more from the Course, specially considering the profile and expertise of the instructor.