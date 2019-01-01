Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Company Vision and Mission Statement with Canva by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will learn how to create a company vision and mission statement from scratch using the free version of Canva.
Mission and vision statements are important foundational elements of any organization. A Mission Statement defines the company’s business, its objectives and its approach to reach those objectives. A Vision Statement describes the desired future position of the company.
You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, different charts, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing and value added business marketing collateral. We can use Canva to complete this project because it provides all the tools you need to create an organized and visually appealing product while offering a variety of options for sharing and collaboration. You will learn how to plan and organize your ideas and utilize graphic design tools as you create a vision and mission statement from scratch that will serve as a template for future projects.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....