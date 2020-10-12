Create Content on Pinterest for Business
Create Pinterest Business Account/Claim your Website.
Create different types of Pins/Boards on Pinterest
Share Pinterest pins with others.
Pinterest is not only a social network where people can find their ideas for their interests but it is also a search engine platform and productivity tool for many businesses. Every idea is represented by a pin by Pinterest users, which can also link back to user websites, which is why a Pinterest is great for driving traffic and sales for Businesses. By the end of this project you will understand how to create a Pinterest business account , create different types of pins and boards, customize pins, claim your business website on Pinterest to drive traffic to your website and how to share your pins to others on Pinterest platform.
Marketing
Social Media Marketing
Social Media Platforms
Business Strategy
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction
Create a Pinterest Business Account
Create Pins/Boards on Pinterest
Create multiple pins at once on Pinterest
Customize Pins on Pinterest
Share Pins with others
