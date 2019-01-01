Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Content on Pinterest for Business by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Pinterest is not only a social network where people can find their ideas for their interests but it is also a search engine platform and productivity tool for many businesses.
Every idea is represented by a pin by Pinterest users, which can also link back to user websites, which is why a Pinterest is great for driving traffic and sales for Businesses.
By the end of this project you will understand how to create a Pinterest business account , create different types of pins and boards, customize pins, claim your business website on Pinterest to drive traffic to your website and how to share your pins to others on Pinterest platform....