About the Course
By the end of this project, you will create an application that defines an Employee class and create one to many Employee object instances.
Object Oriented programming in languages such as C# is advantageous because it allows the programmer to think in terms of the way people think of the real world, in terms of Objects like employees, airplanes, and homes for example.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....