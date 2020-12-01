Chevron Left
Create a Database with LibreOffice Base by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
11 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project you will have used LibreOffice Base to create a relational database table and populate it with rows of data. Base provides features that allow you to work with databases using wizards that lead you through the processes step-by-step. It also provides methods of working with database components directly, giving you the additional measure of control and flexibility you need to create a custom-designed database.

Top reviews

1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Create a Database with LibreOffice Base

By Javier R

Dec 1, 2020

very clear presentation, the tool are very helpful,

By Piyush S

Dec 10, 2020

Great and just right

