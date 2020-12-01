Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Database with LibreOffice Base by Coursera Project Network
4.6
stars
11 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
By the end of this project you will have used LibreOffice Base to create a relational database table and populate it with rows of data. Base provides features that allow you to work with databases using wizards that lead you through the processes step-by-step. It also provides methods of working with database components directly, giving you the additional measure of control and flexibility you need to create a custom-designed database.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Create a Database with LibreOffice Base
By Javier R
•
Dec 1, 2020
very clear presentation, the tool are very helpful,