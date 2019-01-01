Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Dialog Box in Unity Part 3 - Versatile and Reusable by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour, project-based course, we'll add code to an existing dialog box to make it much more versatile and reusable. This project involves building a custom dialog system that opens on trigger or click, dynamically wiring up GameObjects and behaviours to dialog box choices and making the game environment respond to a player's selection.
The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts:
- Buttons
- Triggers
- Unity Events
- Interfaces
This is Part 3 of a three-part series on creating a good-looking, versatile and reusable dialog box for your game or other Unity application. Part 1 covered how to create a simple dialog box and Part 2 showed you how to use TextMesh Pro for great visual effects.
This is a stand-alone guided project, but because this is a continuation of previous parts in the "Dialog Box" series, it is recommended that you complete part 1 before commencing this guided project.
This series makes use of the poly-castle Unity project created in Create Keyboard Movement Mechanics with C# in Unity. It is a complimentary course to this guided project and, although not a prerequisite, is recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....