Chevron Left
Back to Create a Dialog Box in Unity Part 3 - Versatile and Reusable

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Dialog Box in Unity Part 3 - Versatile and Reusable by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this one-hour, project-based course, we'll add code to an existing dialog box to make it much more versatile and reusable. This project involves building a custom dialog system that opens on trigger or click, dynamically wiring up GameObjects and behaviours to dialog box choices and making the game environment respond to a player's selection. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts: - Buttons - Triggers - Unity Events - Interfaces This is Part 3 of a three-part series on creating a good-looking, versatile and reusable dialog box for your game or other Unity application. Part 1 covered how to create a simple dialog box and Part 2 showed you how to use TextMesh Pro for great visual effects. This is a stand-alone guided project, but because this is a continuation of previous parts in the "Dialog Box" series, it is recommended that you complete part 1 before commencing this guided project. This series makes use of the poly-castle Unity project created in Create Keyboard Movement Mechanics with C# in Unity. It is a complimentary course to this guided project and, although not a prerequisite, is recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder