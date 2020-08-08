إنشاء تصاميم على موقع بيكتو شارت
تعلّم الدخول إلى موقع بيكتو شارت وإنشاء حساب مجاني عليه.
تعرّف على قوالب وتصاميم موقع بيكتو شارت وكيفية الاستفادة منها.
تعلّم كيفية إنشاء تصاميم من الصفر على موقع بيكتو شارت في كافة الموضوعات.
نتعرف في هذه الدورة التدريبية على موقع بيكتو شارت ، وهو موقع خاص بإنشاء تصاميم رقمية بأنواع مختلفة (ملصقات/إعلانات/رسوم بيانية/مناشير وسائل التواصل..الخ)، تصب في خدمة العديد من الموضوعات . بعد إنشاء حساب مجاني على الموقع ، سيتاح لكم الاستفادة من أدوات بيكتو شارت الابداعية وتصميم ما يحلو لكم بغية استغلاله في مجال عملكم ، سواء كان إعلاني أو تجاري ، أو حتى تعليمي وترفيهي. ربما لم تسمح لك الظروف بأن تصبح مصمما محترفا ولكن موقع بيكتو شارت كفيل بجعلك مصمما قويًا يستطيع تطوير مجال عمله بالشكل الكافي!
Brand Design
marketing design
Communication Design
Digital Marketing
تسجيل الدخول في موقع بيكتو شارت
تعديل تصميم القوالب في بيكتو شارت
إنشاء تصميم قصة انستغرام على بيكتو شارت 1
إنشاء تصميم قصة انستغرام على بيكتو شارت 2
إنشاء انفوغرافيك على بيكتو شارت
