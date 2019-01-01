Create Digital Marketing Campaign Dashboards in Tableau
Learn how to get an account on Tableau Public and how to install the desktop app.
Learn how to upload data sets to Tableau.
Learn how to create dashboards out of digital marketing data.
Learn how to get an account on Tableau Public and how to install the desktop app.
Learn how to upload data sets to Tableau.
Learn how to create dashboards out of digital marketing data.
How we consume data is often just as important as the data itself. If data remains in columns and rows and is a matrix of numbers, it will continue to be mysterious, confusing, and misunderstood. One of the most powerful ways that data can be easily understood is by making a dashboard. Tableau dashboards are easy to create, interactive, and highly customizable. In this video, learners will learn how to create a digital marketing dashboard. Along the way, they will learn the Tableau techniques that are easily applicable to business spaces outside of digital marketing. Learners will create a variety of graphs including dual-axis line graphs, geovisualizations, and word maps. At the conclusion, they will learn how to combine all of these charts into a dashboard. After this course, learners will have highly sought-after data visualization skills and insights on how to best display data.
Business Analytics
Market Analysis
Digital Marketing
Marketing
Data Visualization (DataViz)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Get Started With Tableau
Load your data
Create a Big Number Visualization
Practice Activity - Digital Marketing Dashboards
Create a Special Viz
Combine the charts into a dashboard
Cumulative Activity - Create Digital Marketing Campaign Dashboards
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.