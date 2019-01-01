Create Digital Marketing Visualizations in Python
Learn how to visualize digital marketing using tables, bar graphs, line graphs and scatterplots.
Learn how to upload Excel files into Python.
Visualizing data is an in-demand skill in many areas of business but particularly in digital marketing. With more and more data available to digital marketers, explaining what to do with it thru well-crafted visualizations shows not only prowess in a data language, but a keen insight into customers and what they are looking for in the products and services we provide. In this project, learners will learn how to create tables, line graphs, bar charts, and scatter plots. We will walk thru each visualization simply and then with a slight uptick. We will learn Python syntax, and other helpful Python do’s and don’t’s along the way
Python Programming
Market Research
Data Analysis
Matplotlib
Numpy
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Load Data Into Python
Build a Table
Construct a Line Graph
Create Digital Marketing Visualizations in Python - Practice Task
Build a Bar Graph
Visualize data with a scatterplot
Create Digital Marketing Visualizations in Python - Challenge Task
