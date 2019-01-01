Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Digital Marketing Visualizations in Python by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Visualizing data is an in-demand skill in many areas of business but particularly in digital marketing. With more and more data available to digital marketers, explaining what to do with it thru well-crafted visualizations shows not only prowess in a data language, but a keen insight into customers and what they are looking for in the products and services we provide. In this project, learners will learn how to create tables, line graphs, bar charts, and scatter plots. We will walk thru each visualization simply and then with a slight uptick. We will learn Python syntax, and other helpful Python do’s and don’t’s along the way...