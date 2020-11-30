Chevron Left
By the end of this project you will implement a function using C that raises each element of an array to a given power and then call the function using the Python ctypes package. The C programming language is the basis for many other programming languages. Its performance cannot be matched in any other language. Python is known for its simplicity, allowing the programmer to focus on the application. Sometimes it is useful to take advantage of the speed of C in a Python application. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By янь С

Nov 30, 2020

Very good training program

