Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Dynamic-Link Library with DevC++ for Python by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project you will implement a function using C that raises each element of an array to a given power and then call the function using the Python ctypes package.
The C programming language is the basis for many other programming languages. Its performance cannot be matched in any other language. Python is known for its simplicity, allowing the programmer to focus on the application. Sometimes it is useful to take advantage of the speed of C in a Python application.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Create a Dynamic-Link Library with DevC++ for Python