Create Dynamite in Unity
Create a compound object using only primitive 3D objects.
Create simple sparkle effect using Unity's Particle System.
Create an explosion effect to push objects away from a center point.
Create a compound object using only primitive 3D objects.
Create simple sparkle effect using Unity's Particle System.
Create an explosion effect to push objects away from a center point.
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to create a functioning stick of dynamite! You'll use primitive 3D objects to create the model, configure a particle effect to light the wick, and then use the physics engine to create an explosive force. And we'll do all of that without writing a line of code. This is a cross-topic guided project that will introduce you to the following Unity concepts: - Primitive GameObjects - Transforms - Materials - Particle Systems - Rigidbodies This course makes use of the Western-themed Unity project created in Create an FPS Weapon Part 1, Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4. These compliment this guided project and, although not prerequisites, are recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein.
Video-game Development
C sharp (C#) Programming Language
Unity 3D
Unity
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and License Activation
Create a Stick of Dynamite
Add Sparks
Animate a Shrinking Wick
Dynamite go BOOM!
Create an Explosion without Code
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.