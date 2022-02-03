Chevron Left
This Guided Project “Create eye-catching logos using Canva for an ebrand” is a 2-hour long project-based course where you will learn about logos and the design process of creating one according to the specifications in a project brief. You will apply the knowledge to develop different types of logos from scratch by keeping one business theme in mind of your choice or work on the ideas provided to help you get started. You will be presented with the opportunity to identify the design that aligns the best with the brand in question and prepare them for publishing . You will be able to incorporate color schemes ,shapes, fonts and other design elements that will draw your audience in. The designs are shareable across various social media channels, teams, business organizations, or with an audience you want to market to.Creating a professional , high-quality logo is the perfect way to showcase your design expertise and build an e-brand without a large investment. This course will include intermediate to advanced level logo designing and branding skills using the free version of Canva . Learners are expected to have an understanding of basic design principles , color theory and familiarity on working with templates in the graphic design platform Canva . Let's get started!...
By TyAnn S R

Feb 2, 2022

I found this class difficult to follow along. Easier to watch her examples.

