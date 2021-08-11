Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Financial Statement using Google Sheets by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
65 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to populate the Google Sheets Financial Statement Template and feel comfortable updating the different tabs on the Financial Statement Template. You will have a better understanding of how to use this tool to help track and present financial information for your company. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Robert O

Aug 11, 2021

I did not see the solution. (balance sheet)

Basically I don't know if I am right or wrong on my assignment.

By Divine A

Feb 23, 2021

Great course that gives a guided overview of how to build an online worksheet, that is shareable and editable from any smartphone device or PC, and provides great insights on accounting and presentation of Financial Information,

By M.Akram F

Sep 5, 2020

this course was really easy to understand that how to do the financial statement on sheets

. and its also very easy to conduct from home. i would like to thank coursera to recommending this course. thank you so much .

By ATHANASIOS P

Sep 6, 2020

It's an easy course (no formulas etc.) but you can see the dynamics of Xero's template to create a fin statement (best for user-friendly processing with gsheets)

By Amira A A R I

Oct 31, 2020

it was very useful

By RoS*r

Feb 2, 2021

The Project was assuring infinitely I needed 20mins on explanation of the elements.

By Athira A J

Aug 4, 2020

i loved the course

By Deleted A

Feb 12, 2022

Complete waste. Based on a Xero template that has been removed from Google Templates.

Xero has removed the template. The template is REQUIRED at the very start of the program.

