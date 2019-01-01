Create a fundraising page on KissKissBankBank
You will create and customize your own fundraiser on KissKissBankBank.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
At the end of this project, you will learn how to create a fundraising page on KissKissBankBank for personal or professional purposes. This Guided Project is an introduction to KissKissBankBank and is designed for people who want to have their own fundraising page for a non-profit, charity, social enterprise, community project, or to support someone in need. KissKissBankBank offers an online platform to create fundraising, on a small or large scale, which brings together a large community with the mission of promoting civism, optimism, and independence. In addition, KissKissBankBank offers opportunities to develop a fundraising page with many functionalities and aesthetic features. After completing this project, you will be able to create a fundraising page, select and modify the main features offered on the platform, and define your financial and participatory goals, along with and the rewards potentially offered to your contributors. KissKissBankBank is a simple and free platform that provides extraordinary online advertising for your project. This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Learners must have a non-profit or community project that they wish to support with fundraising.
Fundraising
Content Creation
Creativity
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Start creating a fundraising page on KissKissBankBank
Customize the fundraising with KissKissBankBank
Develop the fundraising project with KissKissBankBank
Boost the fundraising with KissKissBankBank
Launch the fundraising with KissKissBankBank
