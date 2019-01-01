Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a fundraising page on KissKissBankBank by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
At the end of this project, you will learn how to create a fundraising page on KissKissBankBank for personal or professional purposes.
This Guided Project is an introduction to KissKissBankBank and is designed for people who want to have their own fundraising page for a non-profit, charity, social enterprise, community project, or to support someone in need.
KissKissBankBank offers an online platform to create fundraising, on a small or large scale, which brings together a large community with the mission of promoting civism, optimism, and independence. In addition, KissKissBankBank offers opportunities to develop a fundraising page with many functionalities and aesthetic features.
After completing this project, you will be able to create a fundraising page, select and modify the main features offered on the platform, and define your financial and participatory goals, along with and the rewards potentially offered to your contributors. KissKissBankBank is a simple and free platform that provides extraordinary online advertising for your project.
This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....