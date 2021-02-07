Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will be able to build geometric designs in Inkscape. You’ll build beautiful and complex shapes that can be expanded, resized, and duplicated without losing image quality. You can use these patterns as backgrounds, parts of logos, and as a foundation for all kinds of digital uses. To create your geometric designs, you will practice working with vector graphics tools in Inkscape, including object tools, the interpolate extension, and the transform panel. To build these skills, you’ll start by creating a basic vector object, then add increasing levels of complexity to create a mesmerizing vector pattern in Inkscape. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

TC

Feb 6, 2021

Short and to the point. These Inkscape short courses are very helpful for learning what the program can do. The instructor is easy to understand and delivers at just the right pace!

AV

Dec 18, 2021

This is my second guided project from the same instructor. Learnt creating geometric patterns and shapes in an easy way. Thanks.

