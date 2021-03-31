Create Icons with Inkscape

Navigate the Inkscape workspace and prepare grids and guides

Research icon specifications and draw vector-based icons

Save and export your work in vector and raster formats

By the end of this project, you’ll be able to create system and application icons with Inkscape. Inkscape is a free and open-source program that creates vector graphics. Because they’re vector based, images created in Inkscape are ideal for creating icons. They can be resized and edited quickly—and they’ll stay clear and sharp even after the changes. During this project, you’ll practice creating line-based icons and solid-fill icons. You’ll practice researching icon requirements, you’ll prepare the Inkscape workspace to create icons, and you’ll create two different icons: a line-art lightbulb and a solid-fill envelope. Then you’ll practice resizing and exporting those images to meet Apple and Android specifications. By the end of the project, you’ll be comfortable planning and creating icons for iOS, Android, and other systems. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

  • Inkscape

  • Vector Graphics

  • Graphic Design

  • Icons

  1. Navigate the Inkscape workspace

  2. Research icon requirements and prepare Inkscape Document

  3. Create a stroked line icon

  4. Create an icon with fill and shadow

  5. Export your icons

