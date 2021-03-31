Create Icons with Inkscape
Navigate the Inkscape workspace and prepare grids and guides
Research icon specifications and draw vector-based icons
Save and export your work in vector and raster formats
By the end of this project, you’ll be able to create system and application icons with Inkscape. Inkscape is a free and open-source program that creates vector graphics. Because they’re vector based, images created in Inkscape are ideal for creating icons. They can be resized and edited quickly—and they’ll stay clear and sharp even after the changes. During this project, you’ll practice creating line-based icons and solid-fill icons. You’ll practice researching icon requirements, you’ll prepare the Inkscape workspace to create icons, and you’ll create two different icons: a line-art lightbulb and a solid-fill envelope. Then you’ll practice resizing and exporting those images to meet Apple and Android specifications. By the end of the project, you’ll be comfortable planning and creating icons for iOS, Android, and other systems. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Inkscape
Vector Graphics
Graphic Design
Icons
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Navigate the Inkscape workspace
Research icon requirements and prepare Inkscape Document
Create a stroked line icon
Create an icon with fill and shadow
Export your icons
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
