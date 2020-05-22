Create Interactive Doors with Hinge Joints in Unity
Become familiar with configuring Hinge Joints for different situations.
Configure Hinge Joint spring and motor properties.
Configure a Rigidbody to apply physics to objects.
In game-design, animating doors is often handled in the same way as other animations. But this make the doors quite static, with only a limited range of motions (generally just "open" and "close"). Using Hinge Joints in Unity makes doors much more realistic, with dynamic swinging, breakable hinges and spring-based physics. In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to apply Hinge Joints to doors and other articulated objects in your game. You'll configure spring, motor and rotation-limit properties and explore how they interact with other physics-based objects in your game. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts: -Hinge Joint -Fixed Joint -Rigidbody -Basic coding techniques including Triggers
Video-game Development
C sharp (C#) Programming Language
Unity 3D
Unity
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and License Activation
Add Hinge Joint to a Door
Configure the Spring Properties
Add Breakable Joints to a Double Door
Create a Motorized Garage Door
Create an Interactive Bridge Platform
