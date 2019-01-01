Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Interactive Doors with Hinge Joints in Unity by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In game-design, animating doors is often handled in the same way as other animations. But this make the doors quite static, with only a limited range of motions (generally just "open" and "close"). Using Hinge Joints in Unity makes doors much more realistic, with dynamic swinging, breakable hinges and spring-based physics.
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to apply Hinge Joints to doors and other articulated objects in your game. You'll configure spring, motor and rotation-limit properties and explore how they interact with other physics-based objects in your game.
The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts:
-Hinge Joint
-Fixed Joint
-Rigidbody
-Basic coding techniques including Triggers...