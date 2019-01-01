Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Interactive Graphs in Tableau by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Tableau is widely recognized as one of the premier data visualization software programs. For many years access to the program was limited to those who purchased licenses. Recently, Tableau launched a public version that grants the ability to create amazing data visualizations for free. Account members can also share and join projects to collaborate on projects that can change the world.
In this project, we will learn how to create an account, create an Interactive Graph in Tableau and share it with others.
Learning to use this in-demand tool has applications in Marketing, Finance, Operations, Sales, and many other business functions.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....