Chevron Left
Back to Create Keyboard Movement Mechanics with C# in Unity

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Keyboard Movement Mechanics with C# in Unity by Coursera Project Network

4.8
stars
27 ratings
1 reviews

About the Course

In this two-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to make your game's character move, jump, sneak and run using different keys on your keyboard. You'll also learn how to set up the camera to have it follow your character when it moves around your game's environment, and enable it to zoom in and out for better player experience....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Create Keyboard Movement Mechanics with C# in Unity

By ERAY A

Nov 21, 2020

Great Instructor. I loved his teaching style

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder