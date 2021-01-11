Create a Landing Page using Mailchimp
How to design a well functional landing page
How to add a subscribe button to your page
How to go live on the Internet
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
This 2-hour long project-based course is an introduction on how to create and design a landing page using MailChimp. Collecting the details of marketing prospects for marketing purposes online starts with a well designed landing page. This course will take you through creating one on MailChimp. MailChimp is an email service platform and autoresponder for email marketing. By the end of this project, you will create and launch a live-on-the-web page people can sign up on. When you are done with this, there is a Capstone task you can take to ensure you picked up all the lessons from this course. Note: If you don't have a MailChimp account, you will need to create one to be able to complete the content.
This course is suitable for any person really interested in learning landing page design. Great for beginners.
Design
Lead Generation
landing page automation
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Signing Up
Choosing a Template.
Optional Practice Assessment
Adding a Logo and Colors
Adding Text
Optional Task 1 - Playing with Text
Adding Images
Add a subscribe button
Optional Task - Images
Going Live.
Optional - Capstone project
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by IBAug 8, 2021
Really helpful for beginners. Just needs a mock MailChimp dashboard so we can create a fake page. If that is possible, then the course will prove to be more helpful.
by DBJan 11, 2021
To the point presentation. I quickly picked up a few tech jems
by CROct 5, 2021
As always, Coursera is one of the best platform for learning. It was clearly delivered and I can understand well in his guidance. Thank you Coursera and the teacher.
