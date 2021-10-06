Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Landing Page using Mailchimp by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
18 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

This 2-hour long project-based course is an introduction on how to create and design a landing page using MailChimp. Collecting the details of marketing prospects for marketing purposes online starts with a well designed landing page. This course will take you through creating one on MailChimp. MailChimp is an email service platform and autoresponder for email marketing. By the end of this project, you will create and launch a live-on-the-web page people can sign up on. When you are done with this, there is a Capstone task you can take to ensure you picked up all the lessons from this course. Note: If you don't have a MailChimp account, you will need to create one to be able to complete the content....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Create a Landing Page using Mailchimp

By Cassie R

Oct 6, 2021

As always, Coursera is one of the best platform for learning. It was clearly delivered and I can understand well in his guidance. Thank you Coursera and the teacher.

By Khadar J O

Aug 7, 2021

iam very excited this course and also i thank the instrator he explain very good

By Abigail E M

Apr 2, 2021

easy to follow the instructions

very helpful

By Ishita B

Aug 9, 2021

Really helpful for beginners. Just needs a mock MailChimp dashboard so we can create a fake page. If that is possible, then the course will prove to be more helpful.

By David B

Jan 12, 2021

To the point presentation. I quickly picked up a few tech jems

By JANUAL A

May 3, 2021

good

By Jeffrey G

May 26, 2021

the audio is inaudible.

