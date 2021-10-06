By Cassie R•
Oct 6, 2021
As always, Coursera is one of the best platform for learning. It was clearly delivered and I can understand well in his guidance. Thank you Coursera and the teacher.
By Khadar J O•
Aug 7, 2021
iam very excited this course and also i thank the instrator he explain very good
By Abigail E M•
Apr 2, 2021
easy to follow the instructions
very helpful
By Ishita B•
Aug 9, 2021
Really helpful for beginners. Just needs a mock MailChimp dashboard so we can create a fake page. If that is possible, then the course will prove to be more helpful.
By David B•
Jan 12, 2021
To the point presentation. I quickly picked up a few tech jems
By JANUAL A•
May 3, 2021
good
By Jeffrey G•
May 26, 2021
the audio is inaudible.