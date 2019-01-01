Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Landscapes in Unity Part 1 - Terrain by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to create and design landscape settings, using the Unity terrain component. You'll learn how to create and paint texture layers on your terrain. You'll learn how to add premade trees and grasses to add more details on your terrain environment.
The guided project will introduce you with the following Unity concepts:
-Terrain
This is Part 1 of a three-part series on creating landscape settings. Part 2 covers on creating manually a tree and setting up a wind effect that will be added on the terrain. Part 3 continues in adding Terrain related objects such as flowers, bushes, and lake.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....